Chaos and gridlock: Callers say vehicles were shooting at each other on I-77

CHARLOTTE — Chaos and gridlock were unleashed on Interstate 77 when someone was shot in the middle of rush hour Monday evening.

Now, we’re learning new details about the people involved.

According to the police report for the incident, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department received multiple calls saying vehicles were shooting at each other on I-77.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured video of the delays it caused near Clanton Road, just south of Uptown Charlotte.

The report says when officers got there, they found a man who had been shot and was seriously hurt. The report also lists two other victims with no injuries.

People in rush hour traffic were stuck on the interstate while police investigated the shooting. The lanes didn’t reopen until around 7 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

>> Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz is still working to learn why those bullets were flying along the interstate.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: I-77N in west Charlotte closed during shooting investigation)

I-77N in west Charlotte closed during shooting investigation

©2023 Cox Media Group