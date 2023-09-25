I-77N in west Charlotte closed during shooting investigation

CHARLOTTE — A shooting investigation late Monday afternoon closed northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Clanton Road, just south of Uptown Charlotte.

Chopper 9 flew over the scene at about 5:15 p.m. where there were emergency crews and civilian cars on the shoulder and on the highway. It appeared there were two vehicles involved in the investigation. The roadway is expected to reopen at 8 p.m.

A shooting victim with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital.

Traffic was backed up to Interstate 485. Seek alternate routes.

Detour:

Motorists must take Exit 1A (I-485 Inner) toward Huntersville.

Continue on I-485 Inner for approximately 10 miles to Exit 10 (I-85 North).

Continue on I-85 North for approximately 7.5 miles to re-access I-77.

There have been no arrests.

No further information has been released.

