Charges dropped against former Mooresville police officer accused of misconduct

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Mooresville police officer who was accused of misconduct.

David Brashear was arrested in October 2024 and charged with accessing computers and obstruction.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Brashear allegedly used a police database to look up a woman.

He was also accused of deleting digital evidence from a department cell phone.

However, it is unclear why those charges were dropped.

VIDEO: Kings Mountain officer suspended without pay after domestic violence arrest

Kings Mountain officer suspended without pay after domestic violence arrest

©2025 Cox Media Group