Charges dropped against former Mooresville police officer accused of misconduct

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Iredell County Courthouse
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Mooresville police officer who was accused of misconduct.

David Brashear was arrested in October 2024 and charged with accessing computers and obstruction.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Brashear allegedly used a police database to look up a woman.

He was also accused of deleting digital evidence from a department cell phone.

However, it is unclear why those charges were dropped.

