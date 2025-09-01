Kings Mountain officer arrested following domestic incident

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Kings Mountain officer was arrested on Sunday in connection with a domestic incident at his home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation following the arrest of Officer Edward Ray Padgett, 37. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Officer Padgett was initially transported to Cleveland County for questioning before being transferred to the Lincoln County Detention Center. He is currently being held without bond.

Padgett is scheduled to appear before a judge later this week. The NCSBI has stated that no further details will be released at this time to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

All inquiries regarding the case should be directed to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Office, which is leading the investigation.

WATCH: Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment

Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment

©2025 Cox Media Group