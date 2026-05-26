Charges dropped against Wadesboro town leader

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Charges have been dismissed for a Wadesboro town leader. Mayor Pro Tem Garrett Snuggs was arrested earlier this month for allegedly communicating threats during a phone call between him and a woman, Jerica Willioughby.

Court records show a harassing phone call charge against Willoughby was also dropped.

Snuggs told Channel 9 that he was the victim in the case and that charges were filed against him after he tried to file charges against Willoughby. He said he had to spend two days in jail.

Channel 9 learned that Snuggs also filed a complaint against the magistrate who issued the charges. Snuggs says he is waiting for a decision on that complaint.

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