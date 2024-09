CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg students will be returning to Charles Parker Academy after a busted water pipe caused damage.

Last month, students and staff had to relocate to Bruns Avenue Elementary for the beginning of the school year.

Each school kept its own individual school schedules, transportation, and lunch schedules.

The repairs were originally expected to take up to eight weeks.

VIDEO: Flooding closes west Charlotte school ahead of school new year

Flooding closes west Charlotte school ahead of school new year









©2024 Cox Media Group