Owner of home in Dilworth explosion arrested in Chicago, charged as fugitive

CHICAGO — The owner of the Dilworth home that exploded and caught fire on May 2 was arrested Friday in Chicago, the sheriff’s office in Cook County, Illinois, confirmed with our partners at The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

Michael E. Barnette, 41, was charged with being a fugitive from justice out of North Carolina, according to court records.

The man arrested in Chicago was the same as the owner of 1645 Lombardy Circle in Charlotte, a spokesperson with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office stated.

No one was in the home when the explosion happened on May 2. It was later confirmed the explosion had been intentionally set and caused $445,000 in damage.

A firefighter and neighbor had minor injuries.

Barnette bought he home at 1645 Lombardy Circle in 2012, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

Barnette was in custody in Chicago as of Monday and had no bond, according to court records.

No additional details have been made available.

