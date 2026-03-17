Charlotte 49ers fire head basketball coach

The Charlotte 49ers fired head men’s basketball coach Aaron Fearne on Tuesday. The decision follows a season in which the team finished with a 17-17 record.

The program has struggled to reach the postseason in recent years, with its last NCAA Tournament appearance occurring in 2005. University officials stated that the change was necessary to meet high expectations for the athletic department and to compete regularly for American Conference championships.

Director of Athletics Kevin White thanked Fearne for his time with the 49ers, noting his contributions as both an assistant and a head coach. White said the university remains committed to investing in the basketball program and providing resources for student-athletes.

“We have high expectations for all of our athletic programs at Charlotte and while difficult, making a head coaching change is necessary to allow for greater success,” White said. “Fearne has been an invaluable assistant and head coach at Charlotte. We thank him for all that he has done and wish him the very best in his career.”

The 17-17 finish this year followed a period of fluctuating results for the program.

During the 2023-24 season, the team went 19-12 and finished with a 13-5 record in the American Conference. However, the following year saw the 49ers drop to an 11-22 record before returning to .500 during the current season.

Chancellor Sharon Gaber expressed support for the department’s leadership and the future of the team. She highlighted the role of the university’s growing national brand and the involvement of the community in supporting the athletic department.

“I am excited about what lies ahead and have full confidence that Kevin will identify a great pool of candidates from which our new head coach will emerge,” Gaber said. “We continue to be grateful to our generous donors and fans for their support of our student-athletes.”

Director of Athletics Kevin White will begin the process of identifying a pool of candidates to serve as the next head coach. The university has not yet announced a timeline for the search.

The Charlotte Observer contributed to this report.

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