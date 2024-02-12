Aaron Fearne officially named head coach for Charlotte men’s basketball

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte athletics has officially taken the interim men’s basketball coach tag off Aaron Fearne, according to a release.

It's Official! Aaron Fearne Named Charlotte's 14th Men's Basketball Head Coach



Fearne was named the team’s interim coach last June after head coach Ron Sanchez stepped down to return to Virginia’s coaching staff. He was the named the program’s 14 head coach on Monday. The 49ers are coming off a 73-70 road win at Temple on Sunday.

The 49ers have started the season with a 15-8 overall record and 9-2 in the American Athletic Conference. The team is also ranked 24th in the nation when it comes to fewest points allowed.

Charlotte has been in a battle for the top spot in the American after being projected to finish 13th before the season.

“It is an unbelievable honor to lead Charlotte Basketball,” said Fearne in a release. “I am thankful to the players and staff for believing in me last summer and wanting me as their head coach and I am humbled that Mike, Chancellor Gaber, and the board of trustees believe in me as well.”

Fearne is set to speak to the media in a press conference on Tuesday.

