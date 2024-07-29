Charlotte airport to open pedestrian sky bridges from hourly deck

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is opening two pedestrian bridges on Wednesday.

Officials said it marks a major milestone in the airport’s terminal lobby expansion project.

Starting July 31, two pedestrian skybridges connecting the Hourly Deck and Terminal opens, marking a major milestone in #CLTairport's Terminal Lobby Expansion project.



Located on the 5th floor of the Hourly Deck and linking to the 3rd level in the terminal, the skybridges… pic.twitter.com/vAsMNByGRj — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) July 29, 2024

The sky bridges connect the hourly deck to the terminal. They can be accessed on the fifth floor of the parking deck and link to the third level of the airport terminal.

The bridges protect pedestrians from the weather and provide a way to avoid traffic.

Pedestrians must use the bridges or the existing underground walkways starting Wednesday to get between the terminal and the hourly deck/rental car facility. Using the road to and from the hourly deck will be prohibited.

Anyone using airport or hotel shuttles, rideshares, or curbside drop-offs/pickups won’t be affected by the change.

The terminal lobby expansion project is in phase five of six and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

(WATCH BELOW: Concord airport adds 6 new nonstop routes)

Concord airport adds 6 new nonstop routes









©2024 Cox Media Group