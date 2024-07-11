Makeover mayhem: Will construction at Charlotte airport ever end?

CHARLOTTE — What is going on with Charlotte’s airport? It’s the question everyone asks when they land and have to pick up a bag in Baggage Claims C and E.

Passengers arriving in Charlotte Thursday afternoon compared it is “chaos,” “a basement,” and “a warzone.”

It’s not hard to find people with opinions of Charlotte’s airport.

“I’m from New Jersey, not much surprises me,” one passenger said. “But this is a little much.”

Online, commentary is even more bountiful.

One tweet compares a men’s bathroom to a scene from Saw.

Just got back from 🇫🇷 & the first impression for International Arrivals in CLT is a bathroom straight out of a Saw movie: flickering lights, loose wires hanging down, broken urinals covered in black plastic, overflowing garbage & a floor slick w/sewage leaking from the toilets. — David Fleming (@FlemFile) July 8, 2024

Another person says the pyramids were built faster.

It took less time to build the pyramids. — Hillary’s Shoe (@JohnWal33667436) July 8, 2024

“It’s a mess now but hopefully it will be better,” passenger Dave Bailey said.

The airport is promising it will get better. Airport officials denied an interview but told Channel 9 the work will be finished by 2025.

Baggage Claims C and E look the most rough right now but there’s work taking place across the terminal. Some of it is hidden behind walls adorned with flashing lights. Other construction is causing temporary headaches. An outdoor bag drop-off area will be in place for the next couple of weeks. Fans and umbrellas are providing relief to workers standing out in the sun.

Some passengers say as long as the work doesn’t impact operations, they’ll be fine.

“Who cares,” Karen Bailey said. “You’re just happy to get your luggage.”

Statement from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport:

“At this time, the Terminal Lobby Expansion project, the largest and most complex project in the Airport’s history, began in 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2025. It is currently in Phase 5 of 6.

“The Airport focuses on providing a quality customer experience and we collaborate with our airline partners to mitigate construction impacts. We understand construction is inconvenient and can be frustrating for passengers. This construction is a necessity as we build an airport of the future.

“We appreciate passengers’ patience and understanding throughout the entire project and promise it will be worth it in the end.”

