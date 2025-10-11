Charlotte-area religious foundation dispatches support to deadly Tennessee explosion site

BUCKSNORT, T.N. — The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team deployed crisis-trained chaplains to the Nashville area following an explosion at a munitions plant that has left at least 19 people unaccounted for.

The chaplains were sent to provide emotional care to the families of the plant workers, first responders, and all those affected by the incident.

“Our hearts break for all the families of those who were working in the plant at the time of the tragedy,” said Josh Holland, international director of the Rapid Response Team.

The Tennessee explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic plant in Bucksnort. Local media have reported that the explosion, which could be felt miles away, has left at least 19 people unaccounted for and six people injured.

Authorities have reported that the explosion has resulted in deaths but have not disclosed how many.

In addition to their deployment in Tennessee, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is also ministering to those affected by recent floods in Milwaukee, officials said. Members are also working to provide comfort to families who have been forced to flee their homes in war-torn Ukraine.

The Rapid Response Team was first developed following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It has since grown into an international network of chaplains in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia who are specifically trained to deal with crisis situations.

They have deployed to more than 900 disaster sites across the globe, including shootings, floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes, officials said.

WATCH: Disruptive passengers force American Airlines flight bound for Jamaica to return to Charlotte

Disruptive passengers force American Airlines flight bound for Jamaica to return to Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group