Disruptive passengers force American Airlines flight bound for Jamaica to return to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Disruptive passengers forced an American Airlines flight to return to Charlotte.

The plane took off for Jamaica Friday afternoon.

While onboard, two passengers refused to follow orders from flight attendants, according to the Charlotte Observer.

That is when the flight turned back to Charlotte Douglas Airport, and those passengers were removed.

The flight eventually made it to its destination four hours late.

American Airlines released a statement addressing the incident, saying:

“Safety is our top priority, and we expect our customers to comply with federal regulations while on board our aircraft. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."

