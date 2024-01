CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based chiropractor will spend 25 years in a Texas prison for felony child sexual abuse.

Stuart White was sentenced this week in Harris County, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

A criminal complaint accused him of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

White’s attorney told The Observer they plan to appeal.

White worked at Synergy Holistic Health in Cotswold.

