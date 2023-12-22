Charlotte man accused of watching, sharing child sex abuse videos

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man has been charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court records, the Department of Homeland Security started investigating Donald Walters Jr. last summer. Authorities say he was viewing and distributing child sex abuse videos on an online chat app.

According to court documents, when officers paid a visit to Walters’ north Charlotte home, he confessed to it.

Walters was released from jail on a $75,000 bond.

