Charlotte based Delta Seltzers explode in popularity; monitoring DC changes

CHARLOTTE — It’s a Charlotte business success story. Ever since launching in 2020, Charlotte based Delta Seltzers have exploded in popularity, and are now the first THC seltzer company to partner with a professional sports league. Delta is teaming up with the Ultimate Frisbee Association.

“We have THC drinks being able to be sold into a large sports league and that has never happened with THC drinks before in the history of United States or anywhere in the world,” CEO Jack Sherrie, a UNC Charlotte graduate, said.

CEO Jack Sherrie is excited about his company Delta’s new partnership with the Ultimate Frisbee Association. The company’s logo will be on Carolina Flyers home and away jerseys in 2026 and 2027.

“It’s really cool to see that’s growing and that they want to partner with us,” he said. “We’re actually able to be sold in concessions, which is even crazier.”

What’s not crazy is the company’s success. On any given day, thousands of cans are stored in the company’s 55,000 square foot warehouse. Delta THC Seltzers is servicing over 15,00 retailers, including 6,000 retailers regularly each month in more than two dozen states.

The drink doesn’t have any alcohol in it. But it is an adult hemp based beverage made possible by the 2018 Farm Bill. With zero calories and no sugar, Sherrie said he created the drink he wanted to drink.

“I am a super health advocate. I’ve slowed down on consuming alcohol, so this is the perfect alternative for me whenever I want to recover at the end of the day,” he said. “This is how I consume, especially during the weekday. I don’t like the feeling of being hungover and I still need to be able to come into work and operate efficiently.”

Sherrie and others in his industry now find themselves explaining their product to Congress. The bill that ended the shutdown last year included an unexpected ban on products containing more than .4 grams of THC. It goes into effect in November.

Chief Strategy Officer David Thomas is watching things closely.

“We’re confident that we have a number of things in place and that we’re going to find a path forward,” he said.

He says right now it is all about education- explaining to lawmakers what Delta is. He’s hoping for regulation or an extension.

“When I started this really working in DC at the end of last year, you could still walk in and sit down with a legislator, and they would be like, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said. “That doesn’t happen anymore. I was there two weeks ago, and everyone knows what’s going on. Everyone’s really well versed in it. It’s just finding the right path forward.”

Even in the uncertainty, Delta has proven it belongs on the beverage scene. Thomas says the future is bright.

“This is an American industry. It’s grown here. It’s managed here. It’s built here,” he said. “This feels really exciting and it’s wonderful to be a part of it.”

For more information about Delta THC Seltzers, click here: https://drinkdelta.com/

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