Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 5-7

CHARLOTTE — Taste of Charlotte returns this weekend, along with Charlotte Squawks, while Pineville and Belmont celebrate Pride Month. The weekend is packed with events, including concerts, sports, local markets and more. If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, let this list be your guide.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Head to the U.S. National Whitewater Center for the weekly River Jam concert. Kenny George Band is playing Friday night, and Abby Bryant will perform Saturday.

Watch teams from the Premier Lacrosse League face off at the American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte this weekend.

There will be a Pride Prom in downtown Pineville Friday evening. From 5 to 9 p.m., get dressed up and dance the night away on the Town Hall lawn. There will also be food and beverage vendors, prom portraits, local artists and community resources available.

Charlotte’s largest food festival, Taste of Charlotte, returns to Uptown this weekend. Sample some of the best eats the Queen City has to offer from Friday to Sunday.

See Sam Barber live at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday night.

A Queen City favorite, “Charlotte Squawks,” is back for its 21st year. The show, which pokes fun at the city through jokes, satire and musical parodies, will run through June 28 at the Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Arts Center.

Head to Blinders Sports Lounge for an NBA Finals Watch Party.

Shop from local vendors and enjoy live music at Rosie’s Coffee and Wine Garden’s Friday Market.

Try something new at the Asian Night Market at Urban District Market Friday evening. The monthly event features authentic bites, local vendors and karaoke.

There will be an art gallery crawl in South End Friday where galleries and shops offer extended hours and special receptions.

Speaking of art, the Arts Mount Holly Festival will be held Friday and Saturday with a special preview night, a downtown art crawl and juried art show.

Check out hundreds of old, new, classic and vintage cars at the Calvary Cruise-In Saturday. It’ll be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Calvary Church parking lot.

The 9th Annual Gaston County Public Library Comic-Con will be held Saturday. Attendees will enjoy artists, comic book vendors, costume contests and more.

Belmont Pride returns to Primal Brewing Saturday. Enjoy craft beer and wine, live music and local vendors all day. There will also be an area with activities and more for the kids.

This weekend marks Play Ball Weekend, a program designed to inspire young people to get outside and enjoy the game of baseball. In honor of the program, the Charlotte Knights, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Hickory Crawdads will host Pitch, Hit & Run series for kids to showcase their skills.

There will be an RnB Mimosa Festival Saturday at Victoria Yards. Learn more about the event and get passes here.

Charlotte Crown will take on Savannah Steel Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Black Crowes’ “Southern Hospitality Tour” is making a stop in Charlotte Saturday night. Whiskey Meyers and Southall will support them at Truliant Amphitheater.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick is performing a free concert at Village Park in Kannapolis Saturday.

Watch “The Goonies” at Fourth Ward Park Saturday night.

Or, head to Belmont for a screening of “Back to the Future” in Stowe Park.

Ari Lennox will perform at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the Stanley Cup. Watch Game 3 at Charlotte’s official Canes bar Wooden Robot in NoDa.

Julliard-trained singer, songwriter and actress Morgan James is set to perform at Middle C Jazz this weekend as part of her “Soul Remains Tour.”

Shop from local small businesses at a market at Camp North End’s Ford Green.

Greg Gutfeld will be live at the Bojangles Coliseum Sunday afternoon with special guest Tom Shillue.

Check out Rock Hill’s Downtown Jazz Jam Sunday evening at Slow Play Brewing.

Nick Jonas will perform at The Fillmore Sunday night.

Sadie Jean, whose career took off in 2021 after her song “WYD Now?” went viral on TikTok, is set to perform at the Neighborhood Theatre Sunday evening.

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