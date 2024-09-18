Local

Charlotte-based sneaker entrepreneur gives up claim to $1.2M seized by feds

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Social Status

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

A Charlotte-based global sneaker entrepreneur has given up his claim to more than $1 million seized by the government.

Feds say Charlotte businessman at center of international money laundering scheme

James Whitner Jr., owner of the popular Social Status store in Plaza Midwood, will not file a claim for nearly $1.2 million seized from one of his business associates, said federal prosecutors.

Attorneys for Whitner and his associates asked for four extensions in the civil forfeiture but ultimately did not file a claim by the final deadline, which was Friday.

In November 2023, court documents were filed that alleged Whitner and his associates potentially broke anti-federal money laundering law.

Federal agents claim he broke his contract with a major sneaker company by running a “complex web” of money couriers and selling $32 million worth of shoes and apparel to a Chinese reseller.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read