Charlotte-based sneaker entrepreneur gives up claim to $1.2M seized by feds

A Charlotte-based global sneaker entrepreneur has given up his claim to more than $1 million seized by the government.

James Whitner Jr., owner of the popular Social Status store in Plaza Midwood, will not file a claim for nearly $1.2 million seized from one of his business associates, said federal prosecutors.

Attorneys for Whitner and his associates asked for four extensions in the civil forfeiture but ultimately did not file a claim by the final deadline, which was Friday.

In November 2023, court documents were filed that alleged Whitner and his associates potentially broke anti-federal money laundering law.

Federal agents claim he broke his contract with a major sneaker company by running a “complex web” of money couriers and selling $32 million worth of shoes and apparel to a Chinese reseller.

