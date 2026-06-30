Charlotte-bound flight diverted after reported turbulence

MIAMI — One person was hurt when an American Airlines flight heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport hit strong turbulence on Tuesday morning, Miami ABC station WSVN reported.

The flight departed San Juan, Puerto Rico, but was diverted to Miami International Airport, where it landed safely at about 10 a.m.

Officials said the injured person was assessed and treated at the scene

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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