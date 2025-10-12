Charlotte breweries tapping into THC market

CHARLOTTE — Softening demand for craft beer, changing consumer preferences and the ability to innovate has sparked production of THC seltzers in Charlotte.

Resident Culture Brewing Co., NoDa Brewing Co., and Sycamore Brewing have jumped into a market that was sparked by the 2018 Farm Bill legalizing hemp production. That opened the door for the sale of products with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC concentration in North Carolina — though marijuana still remains illegal here.

“Many breweries have found hemp-derived THC beverages as a popular alternative beverage option,” says Lisa Parker, executive director of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild.

Parker estimates 20 North Carolina breweries are manufacturing THC beverages and have been seeing sales grow in that category.

