Charlotte brewery releases Pride-friendly ale

CHARLOTTE — A popular charlotte taproom is stirring up support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Birdsong Brewing is serving the “Better in Color” beer this month.
The brewery also says a portion of proceeds from the taproom’s sales in June will go to Timeout Youth, a local non-profit dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth.
Birdsong Brewing’s owners say they are proud to have long supported the LGBTQ+ community in Charlotte, participating in the annual Pride Parade each year.
