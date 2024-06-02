CHARLOTTE — A popular charlotte taproom is stirring up support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Birdsong Brewing is serving the “Better in Color” beer this month.

The brewery also says a portion of proceeds from the taproom’s sales in June will go to Timeout Youth, a local non-profit dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth.

Birdsong Brewing’s owners say they are proud to have long supported the LGBTQ+ community in Charlotte, participating in the annual Pride Parade each year.

Charlotte brewery releases Pride-friendly ale

For more information on Birdsong Brewing or Timeout Youth head to their websites below.

RELATED STORY: Charlotte Pride Festival wraps up with annual parade

Charlotte Pride Festival wraps up with annual parade

©2024 Cox Media Group