Charlotte businesses, restaurants prep to ring in New Year

CHARLOTTE — Queen City businesses and restaurants in and around Uptown have already begun preparing for big crowds to ring in 2024.

There’s the New Year’s Eve celebration in Uptown and the Crown Lighting, so the city of Charlotte will be busy throughout the afternoon and evening.

Matt Wohlfarth with the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says they expect a large turnout for their combined New Year’s Eve and NFL Watch Party.

“If you’re looking for a casual time without all the hoopla, stay upstairs and grab a beer. It’s a full menu,” Wohlfarth said.

Wolfarth says the restaurant will also be open on New Year’s Day, showing the college football playoff games.

