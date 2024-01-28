Charlotte call centers down, impacting CATS, 311, water services

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s city call center and other services across the city are currently down due to a vendor network outage, according to a release.

Charlotte Water phone lines are currently down to the outage, as well as Charlotte Area Transit System phone lines.

311, Charlotte Water and CATS’ service are all effected.

The city is working with the vendor to fix the issues as soon as possible.

Residents are asked to not call 911 unless they are experiencing an emergency and need police, fire or medic, a release says.

(WATCH BELOW: Nike recognizes Big 22 Player of the Year as a top player in the country)

Nike recognizes Big 22 Player of the Year as a top player in the country

©2024 Cox Media Group