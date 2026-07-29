Serious crash shuts down Highway 52 in Stanly County

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A serious crash shut down both directions of Highway 52 in Albemarle Wednesday morning, according to Stanly County Emergency Services.

The Albemarle Police Department said it happened just before 7:30 a.m. near West Oakwood Avenue and Ash Street.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

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Channel 9 is asking for more information about the crash and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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