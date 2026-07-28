ICE confirms 13 arrests made at popular swimming location

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said it worked with the U.S. Forest Service on Sunday in Caldwell County to arrest 13 people who were in the country illegally.

Channel 9 reported on Monday about the operation at Wilson Creek over the weekend.

Many had criminal histories, including DUI convictions and illegal entry, agency officials said.

Wilson Creek attracts families from as far away as Charlotte looking for a place to swim and gather during the summer.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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