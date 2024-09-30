Charlotte CEO puts ‘Baby Biltmore’ on market at $8M

CHARLOTTE — A local CEO just put one of his south Charlotte homes up for sale — and it’s already under contract.

The property, once dubbed “Baby Biltmore” for its resemblance to the historic Biltmore estate in Asheville, became an active listing Sept. 23 at just shy of $8 million and went under contract two days later. It is owned by Foxcroft Equity LLC, an entity linked to Sonic Automotive Inc. CEO David B. Smith, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The Eagle Glen Way estate is in the gated Seven Eagles neighborhood and sits on a 1.09-acre lot that backs up to the Quail Hollow Club golf course. Built in 1996, the nearly 12,300-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms, with seven full and four half bathrooms.

Read more and check out photos of the property on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group