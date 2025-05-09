Man charged with indecent exposure incidents at local grocery store

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several indecent exposure incidents at a local grocery store.

Those incidents occurred at the Publix on Sherrill’s Ford.

Deputies said 23-year-old Matthew Elijah Newell has been arrested in connection with this case.

Matthew Elijah Newell

“We are committed to protecting our community and ensuring that anyone who may have been affected by these acts feels safe coming forward. We encourage anyone with information to contact our office,” said Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown.

Newell has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure and two counts of felony fleeing to elude arrest.

He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $35,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of indecent exposure involving Newell is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.

