Middle school locked down due to inappropriate parent behavior

CHARLOTTE — Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to Randolph Middle School at around noon on Monday because of “inappropriate parent behavior.”

There was a brief lockdown, and classes continued, the principal said. Dismissal will be at the normal time, also.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the school, where there were several police cruisers and an ambulance at the scene.

Channel 9 is asking first responders and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for information.

Full statement from Randolph Middle:

“Good Afternoon Randolph Middle families, this is Principal Schroeder reaching out to let you know about a situation that impacted our campus. Earlier today our school was placed on lockdown due to inappropriate parent behavior. The lockdown was brief; there was police presence on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“The lockdown has been lifted and all teaching and learning has continued as normal. Dismissal will also take place as normal. Thank you for your support of Randolph Middle.”

No additional details have been made available.

