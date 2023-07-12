Charlotte Checkers 2023-2024 schedule released

CHARLOTTE — Heads up hockey fans: The Charlotte Checkers announced their full schedule for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season on Wednesday.

The team is set to play its first two games at home against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Bojangles Coliseum Oct. 13-14. This marks the second time in the team’s 12-season AHL history and the second consecutive season in which they have played their first game at home.

Thirty-six home games are included on the 72-game schedule with 29 taking place on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday, including the previously-announced Queen City Outdoor Classic against the Rochester Americans that will be played at Truist Field on Jan. 13.

For the first time since the 2016-17 season, there are teams from California on the Checkers’ schedule. The Checkers will face off against the San Jose Barracuda at home the first weekend in November and the San Diego Gulls in mid-January.

The team squares off against division rivals the Hershey Bears eight times over the seven months of play, including home games on Dec. 1-2 and March 8-9.

The upcoming season marks the first time that Charlotte will face the defending Calder Cup champs in the regular season since 2018-19 with the Toronto Marlies coming to the Queen City Jan. 20-21.

Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

To see the complete schedule, click here.

(VIDEO: Meet Greazy Keyz: Checkers keyboardist, team ambassador)

Meet Greazy Keyz: Checkers keyboardist, team ambassador





©2023 Cox Media Group