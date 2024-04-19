Charlotte Checkers bring playoff action to Bojangles Coliseum

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers will have home advantage for the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-three series will be played at Bojangles Coliseum beginning April 25.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. for Game 1 on Thursday. Game 2 is set for April 27 at 4 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on April 28 at 4 p.m.

An opponent will be determined based on the final seeding of the regular season.

Individual tickets for all three playoff games are on sale now and playoff packages are also available. Ticket prices start at $25. Click here for more information.

This is the sixth consecutive season the Checkers have made the playoffs. The team wraps up regular season play on Saturday with an away game.

VIDEO: Charlotte Checkers win historic game at Truist Field

Charlotte Checkers win historic game at Truist Field













©2024 Cox Media Group