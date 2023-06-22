Fan Guide: Have a ball with the Charlotte Knights

CHARLOTTE — Baseball has returned to Uptown and the Charlotte Knights have a schedule full of fireworks, famous faces and fun this season.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

In all, the Knights will host 75 home games at Truist Field beginning with Opening Knight on March 31.

The team will continue to honor Charlotte’s 704 area code with most game times set for a 7:04 p.m. first pitch.

Gates typically open about an hour prior to game time.

Annual celebrations that will return this season include Pink Knights (May 13), Vs. Cancer Night (June 23) and Military Appreciation Nights (May 20, July 4 and July 5). Additional theme nights include Dino Night (May 12), ’70s Night (May 18), Star Wars Night (June 2), ‘80s Night (July 6), Princess Day (July 9), Christmas in July (July 21-23), Marvel Night (Aug. 12) and Pirate Night (Aug. 13).

Tickets

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $16-$62, depending on location.

Click here for more ticket information or to purchase tickets.

Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free. However, children without a ticket are required to sit on their parent’s or guardian’s lap and cannot occupy an additional seat.

Season memberships, half-season and 18-game ticket plans, group, suite, and hospitality packages are also available online at charlotteknights.com, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, and by phone at 704-274-8282.

Fireworks

The Knights will light up Charlotte’s skyline 22 times at Truist Field. Friday night fireworks are back for most Friday home games.

Celebrity appearances

The 2023 Celeb Series will feature five celebrity guests, including two actors from iconic TV shows, two baseball greats, and one legend from the gridiron. The series begins on April 27 with an appearance from former Carolina Panthers star Thomas Davis on Draft Night. The month of May will feature three of the five celebrities in the series: Actor Phil Morris from “Seinfeld” on May 11; Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage on May 16; and actor Leslie David Baker from “The Office” on May 19. The series wraps up on Aug. 10, with 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andruw Jones.

Weekly promotions

Two Hearted Tuesdays — $2 off Bell’s Two Hearted Ale drafts

Wine Wednesdays — $8 Cupcake Vineyards cans

Thirsty Thursdays — $1 small sodas, $4 domestic drafts, and $6 craft drafts

Friday Night Fireworks — Fireworks follow the game

Sahlen’s Summer Saturdays — Play catch on the field before the game

Kids Run the Bases — Children can run the bases after home games on Sundays

Parking

There are many parking lots and parking decks around Uptown that offer evening parking rates (usually after 5 p.m.). Many are within a short walking distance of Truist Field.

Upcoming home games:

June 22 at 7:04 p.m. vs. Louisville (Thirsty Thursday)

June 23 at 5:30 p.m. vs. Louisville (doubleheader, fireworks on Friday)

June 24 at 7:04 p.m. vs. Louisville (fireworks after the game)

June 25 at 5:05 p.m. vs. Louisville (Faith & Family Night)

July 4 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Jacksonville (SkyShow 2023)

July 5-8 at 7:04 p.m. vs. Jacksonville (Wine Wednesday, Bark in the Ballpark on Thursday, fireworks on Friday and Saturday)

July 9 at 1:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville (Princess Day)

July 18-22 at 7:04 p.m. vs. Memphis (Two Hearted Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, fireworks on Friday and Saturday)

July 23 at 5:05 p.m. vs. Memphis (kids can run the bases after the games)

Click here to see the full schedule.

