Charlotte Checkers up 3-0 in Eastern Conference finals

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers are just one win away from the Calder Cup Finals.

Charlotte defeated the Laval Rockets at Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday, 5-1.

That’s the third straight game the Checkers have scored five goals.

They’re now up 3-0 in the series, which is best out of seven.

“A lot of work ahead of us still, proud of the group, proud of the work, not easy coming back against a really good hockey team,” coach, Geordie Kinnear, said. “I thought the mental toughness was important.”

The Checkers will host game four on Tuesday.

The Checkers’ professional team, the Florida Panthers, will take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals Wednesday night.

VIDEO: Charlotte Checkers ready for playoffs after first-round bye

Charlotte Checkers ready for playoffs after first-round bye

©2025 Cox Media Group