Charlotte City Council to address e-bike concerns

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council may be cracking down on e-bikes.

District 6 Councilmember Kimberly Owens said the city council’s Public Safety Committee will take up the issue.

Owens said for months, neighbors have been raising concerns about groups of kids doing wheelies and swerving around cars on something faster than a bicycle.

But she also said it isn’t a ban-it situation because not all e-bikes are the same and some people rely on them for transportation.

The Public Safety Committee is expected to meet again in August.

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