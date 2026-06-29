Local

Charlotte City Council to address e-bike concerns

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Authorities are tracking down reckless e-bike riders causing chaos in Birkdale Village
Authorities are tracking down reckless e-bike riders causing chaos in Birkdale Village
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council may be cracking down on e-bikes.

District 6 Councilmember Kimberly Owens said the city council’s Public Safety Committee will take up the issue.

ALSO READ: Indian Trail town leaders move to regulate e-bikes amid safety concerns

Owens said for months, neighbors have been raising concerns about groups of kids doing wheelies and swerving around cars on something faster than a bicycle.

But she also said it isn’t a ban-it situation because not all e-bikes are the same and some people rely on them for transportation.

The Public Safety Committee is expected to meet again in August.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read