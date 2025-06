CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will be discussing the future of street vendors in NoDa.

City leaders are considering a crackdown on this.

They are also considering adding new regulations for street vendors.

While no decision is expected Monday night, it will be the first full debate by the city council about the issue.

VIDEO: ‘Part of the fabric’: Charlotte council eyes rules for NoDa street vendors

