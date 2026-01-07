Charlotte City Council member Dante Anderson teases announcement

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte City Council member is teasing an announcement on Friday.

District 1 Rep. Dante Anderson posted a campaign-style video to her Instagram story Monday night, which said she has the experience to lead the city forward.

Could this be the first 2027 mayoral election announcement?



“I have the experience to lead us forward.”



There is no word on what she was hinting at.

Candidate filing for this year’s races has concluded.

Filing doesn’t open for 2027 races until next July.

