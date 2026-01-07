Local

Charlotte City Council member Dante Anderson teases announcement

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte City Council member is teasing an announcement on Friday.

District 1 Rep. Dante Anderson posted a campaign-style video to her Instagram story Monday night, which said she has the experience to lead the city forward.

There is no word on what she was hinting at.

Candidate filing for this year’s races has concluded.

Filing doesn’t open for 2027 races until next July.

