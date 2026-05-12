Charlotte City Council moving forward with data center moratorium

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is moving forward with a data center moratorium. City leaders unanimously voted Monday night to hold a public hearing on May 26. That will set up a moratorium vogte on June 8.

The city of Charlotte is recommending a 150 day pause on data centers so the city can create regulations and study their impact.

“I wish this would have come up for us a few months ago,” Councilmember Dimple Ajmera said. “This is not something new.”

“There’s so much we don’t know about data centers but there’s so much we do know,” Councilman JD Mazuera Arias said. “We should have acted on this beforehand.”

The moratorium will prevent Charlotte from accepting or approving data center applications. This will not apply to any data centers that have already received permits, including the PowerHouse project under construction off University City Drive.

It will impact a proposed data center off Hood Road in east Charlotte. A public hearing on the rezoning hearing for this project has been moved to June.

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