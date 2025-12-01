Charlotte City Council to swear in 3 new members

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will welcome three new members Monday night.

Joi Mayo will be sworn in as the District 3 representative. In District 5, J.D. Mazuera Arias is the new representative. Kimberly Owens will now serve in District 6.

The first order of business after swearing in is deciding who should serve as mayor pro tem.

Candidate filing for 2026 is underway. North Carolina has a U.S. Senate race. All General Assembly and congressional seats will be up for grabs and so will seats on the Mecklenburg County Commission.

