Charlotte City Council to vote on $2.5M annual drone program

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is moving forward with utilizing drones as first responders.

Leaders will vote Monday on a contract with Motorola Solutions to provide and maintain the drones for the next five years.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the program aims to improve response times, help officers de-escalate situations, and enhance officer and community safety by providing real-time video and information to the police command center.

The program will cost $2.5 million annually.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation is donating $1 million toward it.

VIDEO: Sheriff’s drone plays crucial role in finding missing girl

Sheriff’s drone plays crucial role in finding missing girl

©2025 Cox Media Group