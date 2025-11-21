Charlotte City Council to vote on $25M NASCAR Hall of Fame upgrade

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is set to vote on a $25 million upgrade to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Monday.

The proposed upgrades include the construction of a new educational classroom, an events space, and an upgraded gift shop, officials said.

Funding for renovations would come from the NASCAR Hall of Fame Fund, which is supported by a 2% tax on hotel rooms.

The fund used for these upgrades is specifically designated for the Hall of Fame, ensuring that the tax revenue collected is reinvested into the facility.

This renovation project would be the first major update to the NASCAR Hall of Fame since it opened in 2010.

WATCH: Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements

Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements

©2025 Cox Media Group