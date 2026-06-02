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Charlotte City Council votes to give CMPD, Charlotte firefighters 10% raises

By Brad Cole, wsoctv.com and Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Charlotte City Council votes to give CMPD, Charlotte firefighters 10% raises Charlotte City Council votes to give CMPD, Charlotte firefighters 10% raises (WSOC.)
By Brad Cole, wsoctv.com and Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — There will be pay parity for Charlotte firefighters and CMPD. Both are now slated for 10% raises.

Charlotte City Council members voted Monday night, 10-1, for the city manager to adjust the 2026-27 budget that originally had firefighters only getting 7 percent, while CMPD got 10 percent.

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The city will now need to reallocate 4.4 million dollars to make up for the cost.

To cover the costs of the increase to 10% from 7% for CFD, Charlotte City Council is making the following cuts:

•Reduce Public Safety Technology Investments (FY 2027 Proposed for $2.95M)

◦Amount reduced: $1,859,453

•Fire—reduce proposed increase to overtime budget (FY 2027 proposed increase of $4,150,389)

◦Amount reduced: $2,200,000 

•Fire - Field Technicians for the three Operations Divisions Chiefs

◦Amount reduced: $366,225

The budget still needs to be finalized and it is unlcear when that will be.

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Brad Cole

Brad Cole, wsoctv.com

Brad is a content center producer with Channel 9.

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