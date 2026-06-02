‘Horrified’: City officials react to viral video of violent arrest in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — Monday night was the first time we heard city officials’ reaction to the video that has put a small Cleveland County city in the national spotlight.

“Swift action matters, and we recognize that,” said President of the NAACP Chapter 5379, Carolyn Briggs. “We sincerely thank the mayor, the police chief, and the city manager.”

Some 72 hours after a doorbell camera captured a now former Shelby police officer punching 34-year-old Cherrie Moore during an arrest, that former officer, 22-year-old Karson Hyder, has been fired and charged.

“I do hope the citizens, folks will understand this was handled very quickly,” said Mayor Stan Anthony.

Following Monday night’s city council meeting, Channel 9 was the only one to speak with the mayor about the video.

“Horrified,” he said. “It was hard to believe that it was happening in Shelby.”

The charges against the woman of breaking and entering, resisting a public officer, and assault on a public official were all dropped Monday.

Residents say they’re grateful and that it appears Hyder is being held accountable.

“We want changes to occur and we are not going to back down from this,” said Jordan Mitchell.

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Residents told councilmembers the single charge of assault inflicting serious injury against Hyder falls woefully short.

“There’s aggravated assault, assault on a female. That was blatant and obvious,” said Keeland Surratt. “We also want to see that Officer Hyder is stripped of whatever certifications deem him employable.”

Those are requests the mayor says fall outside of the council’s powers, but neighbors say they are demanding nothing less than addressing police training and providing more mental health resources.

“Those are the kind of issues that we intend to get into and talk about and learn more,” Anthony said.

“We are joining together as a community,” Mitchell said. “I think maybe the first time that we are really standing together.”

Once a quarter, city departments go out and do community walk-throughs, which are meant to strengthen relationships and identify areas the city can better support neighborhoods. The police department is doing the next one.

Community members are encouraged to meet officers June 16 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. They will then walk through some of the surrounding communities to engage with neighbors.

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