Charlotte civil rights lawyer James Ferguson II dies at 82, leaving a legacy

CHARLOTTE — James Ferguson II, a prominent civil rights lawyer from Charlotte known for his role in desegregating schools nationwide, has passed away at the age of 82.

Ferguson, who co-founded North Carolina’s first interracial law firm, was instrumental in the landmark Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education case, which led to the use of busing to integrate schools across the United States, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

“He had a pretty tough battle here the last four months, and so we’re honestly relieved that he’s resting,” said his son Jay Ferguson, speaking to The Charlotte Observer about his father’s passing after an extended illness.

Born in Asheville in 1942, Ferguson grew up in the Jim Crow South and went on to become a pivotal figure in the civil rights movement.

In 1967, alongside Julius Chambers and Adam Stein, he founded the law firm that would become Chambers, Stein, Ferguson and Lanning.

The Swann case, which Ferguson worked on with Chambers, challenged the segregation in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, ultimately resulting in a Supreme Court decision that mandated busing as a means to achieve integration.

Ferguson also defended the Wilmington 10, a group wrongfully convicted of arson and conspiracy following school desegregation riots in 1971.

Their sentences were commuted after nearly a decade, and they were officially pardoned in 2012.

Additionally, Ferguson utilized North Carolina’s Racial Justice Act to successfully reduce the death penalty sentences of four defendants, highlighting his ongoing commitment to racial justice.

James Ferguson II’s legacy as a civil rights attorney is marked by his significant contributions to desegregation and justice, impacting countless lives and setting legal precedents that continue to resonate today.

Statement from the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg:

Dear Members of the Black Political Caucus and Community

It is with deep sorrow and profound respect that we share the news of the passing of Attorney James Ferguson—a towering figure in the fight for justice, equity, and civil rights in our community and beyond.

Mr. Ferguson, a founding partner of the pioneering civil rights law firm Ferguson, Stein, Chambers, Gresham & Sumter, was not only an exceptional legal mind but also a courageous advocate for the Black community. His career was marked by a tireless pursuit of justice, most notably through his defense of civil rights activists and his role in landmark cases that helped shape our understanding of equality under the law.

Throughout his life, Attorney Ferguson remained steadfast in his commitment to dismantling systemic racism and empowering those who had been marginalized. His work extended beyond the courtroom—he was a mentor, a civic leader, and a voice of reason and integrity in times of challenge and change. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the legal profession, our local institutions, and the broader movement for Black liberation.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those who were impacted by his leadership and example. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life that embodied purpose, passion, and principle.

Details about memorial services and opportunities to honor his legacy will be shared as they become available.

Statement from Mayor Vi Lyles:

On behalf of the Charlotte community, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of noted civil rights attorney James Ferguson, who passed away today. James was a civic leader of great conviction, fighting for equity, justice, and equal rights for all. He was an exceptional friend and mentor, and I will miss him very much.

Black History Month Spotlight: James Ferguson

