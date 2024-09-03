Charlotte coffee shop co-founder wins medal at Paralympics

CHARLOTTE — A triathlete from Charlotte took home the silver medal at the Paralympics in Paris on Monday.

Carson Clough finished his entire race in just over an hour, only two minutes and 46 seconds behind the gold medalist from France.

Channel 9 spoke with Clough earlier this year when he was training for the para-triathlon. He lost his leg in a boating incident in 2019, but he was determined to persevere.

“I have a whole new athletic adventure that I could go on,” Clough told Channel 9′s Almiya White.

Clough, who is also the co-founder of the Giddy Goat coffee shops in Charlotte, was the only American para-triathlete who qualified for the games. He said he’s honored to wear the USA on his chest.

