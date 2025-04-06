Both sides weigh in on statewide concealed carry legislation

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislators have been negotiating a bill that would affect requirements for concealed carry.

The bill, if approved, would allow people to conceal carry without a permit and without training. Proponents of the bill said the law would only provide that right to law-abiding citizens.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke to advocates on both sides of the issue.

Opponents like Senator Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg County told Counts that the bill would increase the threat of gun violence for everyone.

“This bill is going to essentially allow people to conceal — not open carry — but to conceal a gun, hide a gun without background checks, without adequate training,” Senator Mohammed said.

But others, like Paul Valone with Grass Roots North Carolina, said they have been fighting for a bill like this for years.

“We don’t have any other civil liberty that we have to get a permit for, I don’t have to get a permit to vote, I don’t have to get a permit to speak, and I shouldn’t have to get a permit to exercise my right to keep and bear arms,” Valone said.

Valone said he expects Governor Stein to veto the measure if it passes through the state Congress, but believes there will be enough votes to override it.

