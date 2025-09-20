Charlotte Congenital Heart Walk held at Symphony Park

CHARLOTTE — The Children’s Heart Foundation (CHF) hosted its Congenital Heart Walk at Symphony Park on Saturday.

CHF’s Congenital Heart Walk series is the largest event series in the nation dedicated to congenital heart defect (CHD) research. This series raises essential funds and awareness for CHD research and treatment. By funding research, the series aims to create transformative change and offer hope to families impacted by CHDs.

Kevin Wells, the development manager for the Children’s Heart Foundation, said the event has been hosted in Charlotte before and that it’s emotional, but also a celebration.

“Celebrating the lives that we still have, our heart warriors who are fighting, who have gone through surgeries, who are in the hospital,” Wells said. “It’s also a time to remember the ones we’ve lost as well.”

The opening ceremony began at 9:30 a.m., which was followed by the two-hour walk that started at 10 a.m.

