Novant Health to build 50-bed hospital in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Novant Health is set to build a 50-bed community hospital in Concord, scheduled to open in 2030 at 2401 Trinity Church Road, officials stated Thursday in a news release.

The healthcare system got approval from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to build the facility.

“The state’s approval of our certificate of need application allows us to move forward with a new community hospital that will be a critical access point, filling an over 40-mile gap between our hospitals in Rowan and Mecklenburg counties,” said Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president, Novant Health, and president of the Novant Health Charlotte Region.

The new facility, named Novant Health Cabarrus Medical Center, aims to provide expanded access to healthcare for residents of Cabarrus, Rowan, and Stanly counties.

“Simply put, we’re delivering on our commitment to meet our patients where they are,” Fletcher said. “We know many residents in this area have traveled long commutes for care at our facilities in Charotte and Salisbury. Now, we can bring that same care closer to home for them.”

The hospital will feature a range of services including an emergency department, procedure rooms, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, labor and delivery, general medicine, and surgical specialty care.

