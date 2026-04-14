Charlotte considers spending $21M on affordable housing

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is considering spending nearly $21 million on an affordable housing project.

$11.2 million would be slated for rental units.

$9.7 million would be for home ownership opportunities.

City officials said the developments would generate 479 units.

Nine proposed homeownership opportunities would generate 214 houses for sale.

The Charlotte City Council will vote on these projects in two weeks.

Here are the potential locations for the rental units:

91 units at Mineral Springs Commons II: 2024 W Sugar Creek Road

188 units at Oak Valley Family: 2700 Oak Valley Lane

80 units at the Village at Grier Heights: 3430 Wheatley Ave.

120 units at Evoke Living at Wilora Lake: 4000 North Sharon Amity Road

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