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Charlotte considers spending $21M on affordable housing

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Charlotte considers spending $21M on affordable housing (Courtesy of: Charlotte Business Journal)
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is considering spending nearly $21 million on an affordable housing project.

  • $11.2 million would be slated for rental units.
  • $9.7 million would be for home ownership opportunities.

City officials said the developments would generate 479 units.

Nine proposed homeownership opportunities would generate 214 houses for sale.

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The Charlotte City Council will vote on these projects in two weeks.

Here are the potential locations for the rental units:

  • 91 units at Mineral Springs Commons II: 2024 W Sugar Creek Road
  • 188 units at Oak Valley Family: 2700 Oak Valley Lane
  • 80 units at the Village at Grier Heights: 3430 Wheatley Ave.
  • 120 units at Evoke Living at Wilora Lake: 4000 North Sharon Amity Road

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