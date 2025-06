CHARLOTTE — The Sugar Creek Corridor continues to change.

The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote Monday on whether to allow 110 townhomes to be built.

They would be on West Sugar Creek Road, not too far from North Tryon Street.

The developer is Pulte Homes.

