Man arrested, charged for helping organize south Charlotte street takeover

CHARLOTTE — Woodlawn Road and Park Road is one of the busiest intersections in the city, and police say there was a street takeover there.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jefferies Hernandez-Moreno and charged him with being involved and helping to organize it.

Witnesses told police that at least 100 motorcycles were involved and that some of them rode through the intersection doing wheelies and other stunts.

Lou Anne Davis, a grandmother and retired teacher, got caught up in the middle of the takeover and it’s something she won’t forget.

“I did edge up when my light turned green and there was, I think it was a truck that was beside me, he also edged up and he went up a little bit farther than I did and one of the motorcycles stopped in front of him and gestured like, you need to back off, so at that point I got a little nervous too,” Davis said.

The incident happened two weeks ago and involved several locations across town.

Hernandez-Moreno is originally from Honduras. He’s being held in jail under an ICE detainer.

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