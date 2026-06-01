Former Shelby police officer charged with assault after video surfaces

SHELBY, N.C. — Former Shelby Police Officer Karson Hyder, 22, has been charged with one count of assault inflicting serious injury.

The charge follows the surfacing of a video showing Hyder punching a woman during an arrest that occurred on a Friday morning.

Hyder surrendered to the Cleveland County Detention Center at 10 a.m. Monday and was released on a $10,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation initiated an inquiry into the incident, which examined an allegation of excessive use of force. The investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation was requested by both the Shelby Police Chief and the Cleveland County District Attorney.

Authorities have not released additional information regarding the incident at this time.

Karson Hyder (SBI)

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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